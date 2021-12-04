Omicron scare! Meerut CMO claims 13 foreign nationals gave wrong mobile numbers and addresses

After 10 South African nationals go 'missing' in Karnataka, similar news is coming from the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. In some worrying news, the Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Dr Akhilesh Mohan said that at least 13 out of 297 foreign returnees have provided wrong mobile numbers and addresses to the administration.

The CMO went on to say that the details of the foreign nationals that were provided to the administration have been given to the Local Intelligence Unit to conduct a search operation for them.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has appealed that no one should switch off their mobiles and go untraceable saying that it is not the right way. He added that people should behave responsibly. Karnataka which has reported two Omicron cases is not alone in facing the problem of missing international passengers.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, a woman who returned from South Africa reportedly broke home quarantine and went to a five-star hotel inviting strict action from the administration.

Of the two confirmed Omicron cases registered in India, one was a South African national who flew to Dubai after testing COVID-19 negative within days of testing positive and a local doctor in Bengaluru who had no travel history.

Meanwhile, India's top genome sequencing expert on Friday made an alarming claim saying the mutant strain has all the potential to create a third wave in the country. Anurag Agrawal, Director at CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology added that the variant has a very powerful immune escape from all the data collected so far.