Nupur Sharma post: What Supreme Court said on Kanhaiya Lal murder, Nupur Sharma's Prophet Muhammad remark

SC slams Nupur Sharma over Prophet Muhammad remark: She withdrew her plea (File)

The Supreme Court of India slammed Nupur Sharma for the remarks she made against Prophet Muhammad, which had sparked violent protests across the country. The court, hearing a plea seeking transfer of all FIRs against her to Delhi, lambasted the suspended BJP leader, blaming her for the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The court said the remarks made by her during a television debate smacked of arrogance and were very disturbing. The court said Sharma was responsible for the environment in the country and that she had become a security threat to the nation. The court also said that her "loose tongue" set the country on fire. The vacation bench of Justices Surva Kant and JB Pardiwala made the unusually strongly worded remarks. "These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks led to unfortunate incidents in the country," the bench said.

The Supreme Court, referring to Nupur Sharma, said these people are not religious and have no respect for other religions." These remarks were made for cheap publicity or for political agenda or some other nefarious activities," it added.

The court said Nupur Sharma has threatened the security of the nation and must apologise to the whole country. It said her outburst was responsible for the murder of Kanhaiya Lal. When Maninder Singh, who appeared for Sharma, told the court she had withdrawn the comments, the court said she must go on to TV and apologise. The court also said that Nupur Sharma had conditionally withdrawn her remarks.

When the lawyer claimed there was a threat to her life, Justice Surya Kant said, "She has threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country, she is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".

The Supreme Court also observed that she was not arrested despite multiple FIRs because of her political clout.

"When you lodge a complaint against someone, that person is arrested but nobody dares to touch you that shows your clout," the court added.

Nupur Sharma was suspended by the BJP after a host of Arab countries raised objections to her remarks against the Prophet. She had made the remark during a television debate on the Gyanvapi mosque row.

There had been violent protests across the country seeking her arrest.

As the Supreme Court declined to provide her relief, she withdrew the plea.

With inputs from PTI, ANI