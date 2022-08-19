NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian DPM Denis Manturov, talks about peaceful use of outer space

Photo: ANI

During a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov brought up topics such as trade, economic ties, and the peaceful use of space.

The Russian Embassy released a statement saying that Mr. Manturov, who is also Minister of Industry and Trade, attended a meeting in his position as Chair of the Russian side of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission for Trade, Scientific, Economic, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.

The parties spoke about how to further their commercial and economic connections, as well as current challenges concerning their collaboration in other areas of mutual interest, such as the peaceful use of space.

"I think it is important to use the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Commission to the maximum degree in order to strengthen bilateral collaboration across the board," Mr Manturov stressed.

Mr. Manturov also took the time to acknowledge the 75th anniversary of India's independence and extend his best wishes to his Indian colleaguescounterparts.

Mr. Doval met with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday in Moscow, and the two leaders spoke about a broad variety of topics related to both countries and the international community. Security cooperation and other pressing regional issues were reportedly discussed at the meeting, as reported by the Russian embassy.

"On August 17 in Moscow, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev held talks with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval," the Russian Embassy in India tweeted.

"A wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of security, as well as topical problems on the regional and international agenda, were discussed," the embassy said.

According to the statement made by the Russian, both nations' security councils have agreed that the communication between them should continue.

"The sides agreed to continue the dialogue between the two countries' Security Councils, having emphasized the progressive development of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership," the embassy said.

India's energy security in the midst of the situation in Ukraine is one of the topics that will be discussed during this visit.

US media recently reported that as of June, Russia was India's second largest crude oil exporter, surpassing Saudi Arabia. When deciding how much oil to purchase from Moscow, New Delhi has said it would be motivated by its energy security needs.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar defended India's purchase of crude oil from Russia on Tuesday, saying it was the "best deal" for the nation.

Addressing the Indian community in Bangkok, Mr Jaishankar discussed the surge in energy prices across the world due to the Russia-Ukraine war and said, "We have been very open and honest about our interests. I have a country with a per capita income of USD 2,000, these are not people who can afford higher energy prices. It's my moral duty to ensure the best deal."

Explaining how oil and gas prices are unnecessarily high throughout the globe, the External Affairs Minister said that Europe was purchasing more oil from Middle Eastern nations, who were traditionally Asia's suppliers, but that it was now being transferred to Europe.

