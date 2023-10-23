Non-stop ED raids proof that...: Ashok Gehlot exudes confidence in Congress winning Rajasthan elections

ED conducted raids at seven places in Nagaur, Sikar, and Jaipur on October 17.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that the BJP is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to harass the Congress. Asserting that the Congress will win the polls, he said in a post on X, "The non-stop ED raids in Rajasthan are proof that Congress is winning the election. Unable to win the trust of the people of Rajasthan, the BJP is misusing ED to harass the Congress."

Gehlot's remarks come in the backdrop of ED searches at a coaching institute, private persons, and others as part of its ongoing money laundering probe into the alleged question paper leak of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, 2021.

Raids were conducted at seven places in Nagaur, Sikar, and Jaipur on October 17. Elections will be held in the state on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

