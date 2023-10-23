Headlines

Non-stop ED raids proof that...: Ashok Gehlot exudes confidence in Congress winning Rajasthan elections

Bishan Singh Bedi, legendary spinner, dies at 77

Meet one of richest Indians in healthcare sector, chairman of Rs 56,000 crore hospital chain, his net worth is...

Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav reacts to Akhilesh Yadav’s posters portraying him as 'Future PM'

Instagram’s new feature will let you turn photos into stickers for reels, stories

Ind vs NZ: India Beats New Zealand By 4 Wickets | Shoaib Akhtar | Aakash Chopra | World Cup 2023

Meet one of richest Indians in healthcare sector, chairman of Rs 56,000 crore hospital chain, his net worth is...

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

7 Foods to boost low testosterone levels

7 Benefits of kiwi

7 health benefits of drumstick leaves (moringa oleifera)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

Ind vs NZ: India Beats New Zealand By 4 Wickets | Shoaib Akhtar | Aakash Chopra | World Cup 2023

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested mid-show for this reason

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

India

Non-stop ED raids proof that...: Ashok Gehlot exudes confidence in Congress winning Rajasthan elections

ED conducted raids at seven places in Nagaur, Sikar, and Jaipur on October 17.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that the BJP is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to harass the Congress. Asserting that the Congress will win the polls, he said in a post on X, "The non-stop ED raids in Rajasthan are proof that Congress is winning the election. Unable to win the trust of the people of Rajasthan, the BJP is misusing ED to harass the Congress."

Gehlot's remarks come in the backdrop of ED searches at a coaching institute, private persons, and others as part of its ongoing money laundering probe into the alleged question paper leak of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, 2021.

Raids were conducted at seven places in Nagaur, Sikar, and Jaipur on October 17. Elections will be held in the state on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Jharkhand: Man celebrates daughter's return home with baraat amid divorce decision, watch

What happens if India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 match is washed out due to rain?

US President Biden, Israeli PM Netanyahu agree to continue flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Meet people behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

Viral video: Passengers' enthusiastic garba in Mumbai local train impresses internet, watch

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

