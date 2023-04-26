Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Noida news: 100 private schools fined Rs 1 lakh each for not refunding 15% fees charged during covid

Noida news: The penalty against the schools will be increased to Rs 5 lakh if the students are not refunded within 30 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

Noida news: 100 private schools fined Rs 1 lakh each for not refunding 15% fees charged during covid
Noida news: 100 private schools fined Rs 1 lakh each for not refunding 15% fees charged during covid (file photo)

Noida news: Around 100 private schools in Noida and Greater Noida have been fined Rs 1 lakh each for not refunding 15 per cent of the fees to all students which was charged during the 2020-21 Covid period.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has slapped the penalty for non-compliance of an order of the Allahabad High Court which directed the same, officials said on Wednesday. The penalty against the schools will be increased to Rs 5 lakh if the students are not refunded within 30 days, according to the order issued by the District Inspector of Schools Dharamveer Singh.

The penalty order was issued on Wednesday to schools. It cited the court order which was passed on January 6 this year. "It is made clear that in case any fee has been paid in excess of what has been determined by the Supreme Court in the aforesaid judgment (i.E 15 per cent of the fees charged from students during academic year 2020-21, when classes were held online), in the case of the students still studying, the same may be adjusted in the fee to be paid in future," the order stated.

The matter of non-compliance of court order by the schools, including prominent institutions, had come to light during a meeting of the District Fee Regulatory Committee (DFRC) on Monday, a senior official said.

"The DFRC meeting was chaired by District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and it emerged that around 100 private schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar have not complied with the HC order which had set a deadline of March for the repayment," the officer said.

"In case of students who have passed out or left the school, the amount may be calculated and returned to those students. Let the entire exercise be done within two months of date," the order added.

(With inputs from PTI)

READUP Board Result 2023: Amethi girl fails in Class 10 exam despite getting 91.43% marks, here's what happened

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer
Meet Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who charges Rs 1.5 lakh per Instagram post, has net worth of Rs 25 crore at age 21
Pooja Bhatt shares lovely, unseen photos of Alia Bhatt on her birthday on Instagram
Manichitrathazhu, Kilukkam, Devaasuram: A look at late Malayalam actor Innocent's best films
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old woman, who eloped with boyfriend's father last year, traced and brought back
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.