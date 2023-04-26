Search icon
UP Board Result 2023: Amethi girl fails in Class 10 exam despite getting 91.43% marks, here's what happened

UP Board Result 2023: Bhavna Verma, a resident of Bhadar block, is a Class 10 student of Shiv Pratap Inter College in Amethi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 10:27 PM IST

UP Board Result 2023: Amethi girl fails in Class 10 exam despite getting 91.43% marks, here's what happened (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

UP Board Class 10 Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP board result 2023 for Class 10th and Class 12th on Tuesday. In high school, 90% of students passed. However, a high school student from Amethi, Bhavna Verma, couldn't pass the UP board exam despite getting 91.43%.

She failed in high school because of the UP board's negligence, due to which, she got only three marks in all the subjects in the practical exam. Bhavna Verma, a resident of Bhadar block, is a Class 10 student of Shiv Pratap Inter College in Amethi.

According to Bhavna, she got 65 marks in Hindi, 67 marks each in English, Mathematics and Social subjects, 66 marks in Sanskrit and 52 marks in Science in a written examination of 70 marks. She got 384 out of 420 which means 91.43%. Bhavna said that 30-30 numbers (180/180) were given by the college in the practical exam of all six subjects. However, she received only three marks in each subject on the mark sheet. Due to this, she has been declared failed.  

If Bhavna had got 180 instead of 18 in practical, then she would have got 564 marks out of 600 (94 per cent). She would have been in the top-10 list of the district. According to Principal Naval Kishore, other students have also been impacted by the board's mistake.

