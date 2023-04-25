UP Board Result 2023: Meet Shubh Chhapra, who topped Class 12 with 97.80% marks (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

UP Board Class 12 topper 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP board result 2023 for Class 10th and Class 12th. In Class 12, Shubh Chapra from Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh has topped with 97.80 percent. The second position was shared by Saurabh Gangwar from Pilibhit and Anamika from Etawah districts, respectively. The overall pass percentage in the Class 12th exam is 75.5 percent.

Who is Shubh Chhapra? He belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district. He obtained 489 marks out of 500 in Class 12th UP board exams and got 1st rank in the state. He studied at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Charkhari in Mahoba district. He said that his preparation for the board exams was so strong that he expected to come in the top 5. But he never thought that he would get the first rank in the state.

He prepared for the exams with a strategy and got help from his teachers and mentors. He even studied from YouTube. Shubh has two elder brothers and both are teachers. They also guided him in his exams. UP Board 12th topper Shubh said that he wants to join the civil service and serve the country.

He said that if you want to come in merit then study regularly. You can come in merit only by studying throughout the year. He had been revising all subjects several times and also prepared with model papers and practice sets a few months before the exam. Shubh says that studying with a strategy is beneficial.

