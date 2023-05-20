Noida Metro update: Greater Noida, Noida Extension link plans revealed; skywalk, 2 new lines, 9 stations in pipeline

Noida news: As of now, travellers are forced to get down at the Sector 52 metro station

Noida Sector 52 metro station is a boon to those who travel to Greater Noida and Noida Extension. This is because the Aqua Line is near this station. The people of Noida Extension have been hoping they will soon have metro connectivity. In a good news for them, they will soon get what they wanted. The authorities have made three plans to bridge the gap between Aqua Line and Noida Sector 52 metro station.

As of now, travellers are forced to get down at the Sector 52 metro station and take another mode of transport to reach Sector 51 metro station that falls on the Aqua Line.

Meanwhile, the government is also considering making a 14.95-km-long metro link between Noida and Greater Noida. It will have 9 stations -- Noida Sector 51, Greater Noida Sector 2, Noida Sector 122, Noida Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Greater Noida Ecotech 12.

They are mulling three options. One if a 200 meter long Skywalk. Second option is to add a halt between the two stations. The third option is linking the Sector 51 line with Sector 61.

The work for these projects may begin from Diwali, reported Tricity News.