Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Noida Metro update: Greater Noida, Noida Extension link plans revealed; skywalk, 2 new lines, 9 stations in pipeline

Noida-Greater Noida-Noida Extension: The work for these projects may begin from Diwali.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Noida Metro update: Greater Noida, Noida Extension link plans revealed; skywalk, 2 new lines, 9 stations in pipeline
Noida news: As of now, travellers are forced to get down at the Sector 52 metro station

Noida Sector 52 metro station is a boon to those who travel to Greater Noida and Noida Extension. This is because the Aqua Line is near this station. The people of Noida Extension have been hoping they will soon have metro connectivity. In a good news for them, they will soon get what they wanted. The authorities have made three plans to bridge the gap between Aqua Line and Noida Sector 52 metro station.

As of now, travellers are forced to get down at the Sector 52 metro station and take another mode of transport to reach Sector 51 metro station that falls on the Aqua Line.

Meanwhile, the government is also considering making a 14.95-km-long metro link between Noida and Greater Noida. It will have 9 stations -- Noida Sector 51, Greater Noida Sector 2, Noida Sector 122, Noida Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Greater Noida Ecotech 12.

They are mulling three options. One if a 200 meter long Skywalk. Second option is to add a halt between the two stations. The third option is linking the Sector 51 line with Sector 61. 

The work for these projects may begin from Diwali, reported Tricity News. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2023 DECLARED at hpbose.org: Direct link to check Himachal Pradesh Board result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.