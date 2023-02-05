Search icon
Noida International Airport: Swiss company to pay Rs 10 lakh per day fine if...

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said the Noida International Airport will be in active service by early next year.

Feb 05, 2023

Noida International Airport: Zurich AG is constructing the airport which will be the biggest in the country. (Representational)

The construction work for the Noida International Airport (NIA) is in full swing. The state-of-the-art facility will become operational by October 2024. The airport will be built in four phases over several decades. The fourth phase of the expressway will be built by 2050. However, the tentative date for the construction of Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport at Jewar is by October next year. The airport will have millions of passengers every year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said the Noida International Airport will be in active service by early next year. However, as per the agreement between the government and Zurich AG, they will deliver the airport by September 29, 2024.

Zurich AG is constructing the airport which will be the biggest in the country when fully operational in the next few years.

Yogi Adityanath said the efforts of the government is to start at least two runways to start operations on the Noida International Airport. 

The airport is jointly owned by the UP government, Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Authority.

Tata Project Limited has bagged the engineering and construction contract for the Jewar Airport.

Per the agreement, the Zurich AG will pay Rs 10 lakh per day they don't deliver the airport in time, reported TOI. This means, from September 30, 2024, they will start paying the penalty at the rate of Rs 10 lakh for every day the project is delayed. 

The Noida Airport will be adorned with many great features. Near it, a 220-room luxury hotel will be built. A mall will also be built near the airport. 

The authorities and the government are attempting to fully make the area around the Noida Airport an economic powerhouse.

A metro line connecting the Noida International Airport with the IGI Airport will also be constructed.

