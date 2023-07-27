Noida factory to manufacture 2 expensive phones of this firm, full details

Then company has been manufacturing the previous versions of the phone in India since December.

Noida: Korean smartphone major Samsung electronics will manufacture its premium devices in India. The company will launch these two most expensive phones on August 18. These devices can be pre-booked starting July 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 are two of the company’s most premium phones. They have generated a lot of interest among phone enthusiasts.

Taking a leaf out of rival Apple’s book, Samsung has decided to manufacture these two phones in India.

They will be made at the company’s factory in Noida.

The firm will continue to manufacture these items in its Noida factory.

The Galaxy Fold 5 is priced between Rs 1.54 lakh and Rs 1.85 lakh apiece depending on the internal storage capacity which ranges from 256 GB to 1 TB.

Flip 5 will be priced between Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999.

The company will make available its Galaxy Tab S9 series in the price range of Rs 72,999 to Rs 1,33,999 apiece and Galaxy Watch 6 series at starting price of Rs 29,999 on the same dates as its new foldable devices.

With inputs from PTI