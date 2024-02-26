Noida borders likely to witness massive traffic jam as farmers to protest with tractor march today

He also mentioned the possibility for farmers in Noida to directly access the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

This week, two additional farmer groups affiliated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU LokShakti are set to embark on a journey from Noida to Delhi, demanding legislation to ensure a minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

Following previous protests by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad and All India Kisan Sabha at locations such as NTPC Noida and the Greater Noida Authority office, as reported by The Times of India, the BKU Tikait faction plans to mobilize tractors towards the Noida-Delhi border on Monday. Pawan Khatana, the president of BKU Tikait (West UP), outlined their strategy, stating that they aim to assemble tractors from Greater Noida and proceed along the Yamuna Expressway towards the Chilla border via the Noida Expressway.

Khatana emphasized that farmers from various villages will convene at the toll plaza in Greater Noida before advancing towards the Chilla border in Noida. He also mentioned the possibility for farmers in Noida to directly access the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

In a circulated video message, Khatana, echoing the directives of BKU Tikait's leader Rakesh Tikait and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), announced plans for a disciplined tractor march along the Yamuna Expressway, with tractors positioned on the Greater Noida to Noida stretch.

While authorities have not yet been officially notified about the farmers' protest, potential traffic disruptions along the proposed route are anticipated. It's worth noting that examinations including the class X English exam and Class XII exams on taxation and artificial intelligence are scheduled for 10.30 am the following day.

Anil Kumar Yadav, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), stated that they are awaiting formal communication regarding the protest from the farmers. He assured that appropriate arrangements will be made once the information is shared.