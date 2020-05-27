Noida Authority launches 'doctor-on-call' facility; here's how to avail

The Noida Authority has now launched a 'doctor on call' service to address the concerns of the people coping with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, as the pandemic outbreak grips citizens across the state and by extension, the country.

According to the administration, the "doctor-on-call" facility can be availed by residents in Noida, anytime between 10 AM to 6 PM daily. This facility has been started by the Gautam Buddha Nagar district authorities keeping in mind the fact that people are having trouble accessing doctors and medical practitioners during this crisis due to the COVID-19-necessitated nationwide lockdown that is currently in place.

However, with the help of the "doctor-on-call" facility, citizens will be able to reach doctors with just a phone call and receive appropriate medical consultation, with regards to the disease in question. All that Noida dwellers will have to do is to call the number 0120-2422317 at any time between 10 AM and 6 PM.

The Noida Authority also took to its official handle on Twitter to inform of the initiative. "During this lockdown, the Noida Authority has started a "doctor-on-call" service for the residents of Noida. You can get counseling according to your disease by calling 0120-2422317 between 10 am and 6 pm," the tweet in Hindi read.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Uttar Pradesh has reached 6,724 while the death toll stands at 177. Gautam Buddha Nagar, which includes Noida, is the third worst-hit district in the state after Agra and Meerut. Noida has reported 362 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 5 deaths till now.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 is rising as well, with more than 1.51 lakh positive cases of infection and 4,346 deaths. Over the major part of the last week, the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally.

It is now increasingly becoming likely that India, although well into the fourth phase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown, is quickly becoming one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots in the world.

Interestingly, even though the virus tally continues to spike, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 remain enforced. Several restrictions have been lifted, which includes permitting transport services, reopening of shops, and resuming online shopping. According to the central government's most recent order, all activities, except the ones "specifically prohibited", will be allowed in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, which continue to be classified by the States/UTs and district authorities.

Domestic flight services resumed in India on Monday, while international flights are to start soon as well, the central government has informed as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.