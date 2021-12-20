No need to carry sheets, blankets anymore; Railways to provide disposable bedrolls in these trains

Your train journey is going to be easier in the winter as the Indian Railways is giving big relief to the passengers. You will not need to carry heavy blankets and sheets with you during the journey anymore. Railways is now going to start the facility of disposable bedrolls.

Notably, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Indian Railways had stopped the service of bedrolls in trains.

Under this special service, passengers will get a disposable bedroll for Rs 150. This facility is being provided to long-distance passengers. According to the information given by the Railways, at present, this facility will be available only in select trains like Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Mumbai-Delhi August Kranti Rajdhani Express, Golden Temple Mail and Paschim Express.

For this special facility, passengers will have to pay Rs 150 for the kit that will also include things like face masks along with the blanket. Here is what you will get in this railway kit.

Bed Sheet White(20 GSM) 48 x 75

Blanket Grey/Blue (40 GSM) 54 x 78

Inflatable Air Pillow White - 12 x 18

Pillow Cover WHITE

Face Towel/Napkin WHITE

Face Mask

This step of the railways will facilitate the travel of passengers as the passengers will not have to travel carrying the burden of blankets and sheets.