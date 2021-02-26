No COVID-19 vaccination on February 27 and 28, here's why

As the IT system prepares to transition from Co-Win 1.0 to Co-Win 2.0, there will be no COVID-19 vaccination sessions this Saturday and Sunday (February 27 and February 28), the Union Health Ministry said on Friday (February 26).

All the Union Territories and states have been informed about this transmission, the Health Ministry said as India gets ready to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 years with comorbidities against the infection from March 1 phase two of the country's vaccination drive.

"On this Saturday and Sunday (27th and 28th Feb), the Co-Win digital platform will be transitioning from Co-Win1.0 to Co-Win 2.0. In view of this, COVID 19 Vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days. The States and UTs have been already informed about this transition," the Union Health Ministry said in its release.

#LargestVaccineDrive#COVID19 Vaccination sessions not scheduled on Saturday and Sunday (27th & 28th Feb 2021) in wake of IT System Transition from Co-Win 1.0 to Co-Win 2.0.https://t.co/6Rlnx6xxJY pic.twitter.com/0EpGsWLRlv — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 26, 2021

"There are several procedures wherein beneficiaries can get registered themselves for the vaccine. The beneficiary would be able to register themselves on the CO-WIN platform from Monday itself," Chairman of Empowered Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Administration R S Sharma told ANI.

"First, there will be a walk-in provision for the entitled beneficiary to get themselves register at the vaccination site for the vaccine. At the session site, volunteers would help beneficiaries who would have difficulty in registration," Sharma said.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on February 24 said, "From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres."

"Those who want to get vaccinated from private hospitals will have to pay. The amount they would need to pay will be decided by the Health Ministry within three-four days as they are in discussion with the manufacturers and hospitals," he added.

In the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, around 27 crore people are expected to be inoculated. As per the Union Health Ministry, more than 1.34 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Friday (February 26).

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours India has recorded 16,577 new Covid-19 cases and 120 deaths. With this, the country’s total coronavirus caseload rose to 1,10,63,491, while the death toll stands at 1,56,825.