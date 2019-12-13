Nirbhaya Case: Delhi court to hear on December 18 plea seeking death penalty for rapists

The court while putting the matter on 18th of December said that it can only proceed ahead after the review petition of one convict Akshay is decided by the Supreme Court.

Judge Satish Arora in Delhi's Patiala house court has put the hearing on 18th of December, on Nirbhaya's parent's plea seeking to expedite the process of execution of four convicts in brutal Nirbhaya gang-rape case. Convicts have been awarded death sentence by Supreme Court seven years ago. The court while putting the matter on 18th of December said that it can only proceed ahead after the review petition of one convict Akshay is decided by the Supreme Court. Akshay has moved a review petition in the Supreme court which is to be heard on 17th of December.

While arguing Jitendra Jha, advocate for convicts said, "Nothing prevents this court in issuing the death warrant."

Judge Satish Arora said, "I have to wait for the review to be decided. "

All the four accused were produced before the court through video conferencing. Pawan, Akshay and Mukesh were produced from jail number 2 and Vinay was produced from jail number 4. No advocate appeared for Mukesh so the court asked if he needs an advocate.

Nirbhaya's mother seemed optimistic today. She said, "I am hopeful, they will all be hanged soon. I want them to be hanged in December only, as my daughter died in this month only."

Four convicts in Nirbhaya brutal gang rape case may be produced through video conferencing in Delhi's Patiala House court on Friday. Jail authorities on Thursday informed the court that there were security and safety concerns in physically producing them in the court.

Patiala House court had earlier issued production warrant and notice to all 4 convicts. Notices were issued to their counsels also on the petition filed by Nirbhaya's parents seeking to expedite the execution process of the convicts.

Jail authorities had also filed the status report in Court on the legal remedies availed by the 4 accused.

jail authorities through the status report on 29th November had informed the court that Vinay's mercy petition was filed on 4th of November. Copy of reply of another accused Pawan

on notice issued to him by jail authorities was attached in which it was mentioned that convict is willing to file a curative petition after the decision on his juvenility issue is decided.

Amicus curiae in the case had on 29th of November informed the court that Akshay has not filed for review and Mukesh has to file a curative petition.

As per the present status, Akshay has already moved his review petition in the Supreme Court.

On 29th of November, while Nirbhaya's parent's plea was being heard by Judge Satish Arora, it was argued in the court that no execution warrant can be issued unless all legal remedies are availed by the convicts. Judge Satish Arora, however, observed, "curative petition can not be an endless exercise"

Delhi's Patiala house court had earlier asked Tihar jail authorities to come up with the status report and the legal remedies being sought by the convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape case. Nirbhaya's parents have approached the court seeking to fast track the execution of the convicts.

Counsel for Nirbhaya's parents, advocate Seema Smriddhi Kushwaha said, “We had approached the court when legal remedies of the convicts got exhausted. We had sought the court’s direction to expedite the execution of the rape convicts.”

Nirbhaya was brutally gang-raped on December 16 in 2012, inside a running bus by six people in Delhi. Out of the six convicts one committed suicide in prison and another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home.

The four rapists were awarded death sentence by the trial court, which was later upheld by the High court and the Supreme Court.