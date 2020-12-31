BREAKING: Night curfew in Delhi from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31, January 1
Not more than 5 people to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew to avoid large gatherings in view of COVID-19: Official.
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
Amid the new strain of the coronavirus, no public gatherings will be allowed in Delhi on December 31 and January 1 between 11 pm and 6 am as the state government has announced a night curfew to restrict the New Year celebrations. Not more than 5 people to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew to avoid large gatherings in view of COVID-19: Official.
This is a developing story