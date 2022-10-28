NIA branches in all Indian states by 2024 to build anti-terrorism network, says Home Minister Amit Shah

File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, announced to open branches of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in all states across the country by 2024 as part of the Centre's plan to build an anti-terrorism network.

The Home Minister announced the same while speaking at the two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers' of all states here to prepare an action plan for the implementation of the Centre's 'vision 2047'.

"Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and NIA and other agencies are being strengthened to achieve a decisive victory. Efforts are being made to build an anti-terrorism network by setting up NIA branches in all States before 2024," Shah said.

The Home Minister further pointed out that the 'Chintan Shivir' will provide a platform to face all challenges before the Nation in unison taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister mentioned that areas affected by Left Wing Extremism, Jammu and Kashmir, and the North East, which were once hot spots of violence and unrest, are now becoming hot spots of development.

Noting that cybercrime is a big challenge before the country and the world today, Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs is committed to the battle against it. The Home Minister also said that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting the three C's approach-- Cooperation, Coordination, and Collaboration--- under 'Whole of Government' and 'Team India Approach'.

The 'Chintan Shivir' has been organised to prepare an action plan for the implementation of 'Vision 2047' and 'Panch Pran' announced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech.

The two-day event will see state leaders discussing cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, increase in usage of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, and other internal security issues.