NHAI extends KYC compliance deadline for FASTags till Feb 29: Check how to update documents

“Attention #FASTag users! The deadline for #OneVehicleOneFASTag initiative and completing KYC updation for your latest FASTag has been extended till 29th February 2024,” NHAI said in a post on X.

On Wednesday, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) extended the KYC compliance deadline for FASTags till February 29. Earlier, NHAI on January 15 said that the FASTags with valid balances but incomplete KYC will get deactivated by banks after January 31, 2024.

Visit https://t.co/nMiS3NekdS or https://t.co/Hz1mUqn8Py to update your FASTag KYC! pic.twitter.com/40DM3mNvUr — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) January 31, 2024

To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, the authority has taken the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative that aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, NHAI had said earlier this month.

“Only 7 lakh multiple FASTags have been closed out of 1.27 crore. Hence, we are proceeding with extending the deadline by another one month,” an official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The state-owned agency also said it is encouraging FASTag users to complete the ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines.

Documents required for FASTtag KYC Update:

As per Reserve Bank of India guidelines, users are required to submit any of the following documents to complete the KYC process:

Passport

Voter’s ID

Aadhar Card

Driving license

PAN card

NREGA job card

Additionally, you would also be required to submit vehicle’s registration certificate copy along with all these documents.

How to update KYC online:

Visit the official website of FASTag - fastag.ihmcl.com.

Login into the portal with your registered mobile number.

Click on “My Profile”.

Check the KYC status and select "Customer Type" under the KYC tab.

Fill necessary details with ID and address proof documents.

How to update KYC offline:

To update KYC offline, first, you need to visit the nearest branch of your FASTag issuing bank. Fill out the KYC update form with updated details. The bank will then process and update the FASTag account with new data.

(With inputs from PTI)