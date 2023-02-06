New Jaipur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express likely to get a Gurgaon stop, details inside

New ‘Vande Bharat’ connection between Delhi and Gurgaon likely soon, details inside | File Photo

Millenium city Gurugram is connected to adjacent national capital Delhi through road as well as the Metro. Now, the twin cities could soon get high speed rail connectivity through the proposed Jaipur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train. The Railways’ flagship Vande Bharat train will likely start running on the Delhi Jaipur route in the next few months.

The Budget 2023 has provided North Western Railway (NWR) with a massive budget of Rs 6724.9 crore, up 28% from last year. 30 crore from this has been set aside by the North Western Railway to bring Vande Bharat Express connectivity on Jaipur-Delhi route. Preparations are underway to run the train between Jaipur and Delhi in the next few months, as per NWR.

Once the Vande Bharat Express train begins operation on the Jaipur-Delhi route, time of travel between the two North Indian hubs is expected to significantly come down from current 2.5 to 3.5 hours to under 2 hours.

The semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains can reach top speeds of 180 km/h. They reach as high as 130 km/h on routes, multiple factors limiting their potential. The route or ticket price details for the proposed Vande Bharat Delhi-Jaipur train is not confirmed till now.

It is expected that the route may have Gurgaon as one of the stations where the train briefly halts during its journey. It is expected that the route would be Delhi-Gurgaon-Rewari-Alwar-Bandikui-Dausa-Jaipur. More official details are awaited.

