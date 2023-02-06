Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

New Jaipur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express likely to get a Gurgaon stop, details inside

Preparations are underway to run the train between Jaipur and Delhi in the next few months and Gurgaon could get a connectivity boost as one of the stops.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

New Jaipur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express likely to get a Gurgaon stop, details inside
New ‘Vande Bharat’ connection between Delhi and Gurgaon likely soon, details inside | File Photo

Millenium city Gurugram is connected to adjacent national capital Delhi through road as well as the Metro. Now, the twin cities could soon get high speed rail connectivity through the proposed Jaipur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train. The Railways’ flagship Vande Bharat train will likely start running on the Delhi Jaipur route in the next few months.

The Budget 2023 has provided North Western Railway (NWR) with a massive budget of Rs 6724.9 crore, up 28% from last year. 30 crore from this has been set aside by the North Western Railway to bring Vande Bharat Express connectivity on Jaipur-Delhi route. Preparations are underway to run the train between Jaipur and Delhi in the next few months, as per NWR.

Once the Vande Bharat Express train begins operation on the Jaipur-Delhi route, time of travel between the two North Indian hubs is expected to significantly come down from current 2.5 to 3.5 hours to under 2 hours.

The semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains can reach top speeds of 180 km/h. They reach as high as 130 km/h on routes, multiple factors limiting their potential. The route or ticket price details for the proposed Vande Bharat Delhi-Jaipur train is not confirmed till now.

It is expected that the route may have Gurgaon as one of the stations where the train briefly halts during its journey. It is expected that the route would be Delhi-Gurgaon-Rewari-Alwar-Bandikui-Dausa-Jaipur. More official details are awaited.

READ | Vande Bharat Express news: Patna-Ranchi, Patna-Howrah, Varanasi-Howrah via Gaya-Dhanbad trains likely from April

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: From Buggati Veyron to Rolls-Royce Dawn, check out CR7’s fancy car collection
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
5 exotic destinations in India for your next beach vacation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey, aftershock felt in many countries
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.