New SIM rules to visa-free entry: 5 changes coming into effect from today

One significant alteration is Google's plan to delete inactive Gmail accounts, which will notably impact the digital sphere.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 05:44 AM IST

Starting December, a series of impactful changes will influence the daily lives of people nationwide. These adjustments range from SIM card regulations to visa-free entry in Malaysia, aiming to streamline processes and enhance security for citizens. One significant alteration is Google's plan to delete inactive Gmail accounts, which will notably impact the digital sphere.

Here's a breakdown of the upcoming changes:

G20 Presidency Shift: Brazil will take over the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) nations from December 1, 2023. India's term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes on November 30, 2023, having begun on December 1, 2022. Brazil will host the G20 summit in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

New Rules for SIM Card Purchase: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is implementing stricter rules for buying and selling SIM cards, effective December 1. These regulations aim to combat scams and fraud by mandating verification for all SIM card dealers. Non-compliance may lead to a ₹10 lakh fine. Additionally, bulk purchases will only be permitted for business connections, while individual connection rules remain unchanged. Closing a SIM card will render it available for reassignment only after a 90-day period. Vendors selling SIM cards must register by November 30 to comply with the new norms.

Visa-Free Entry to Malaysia: Starting December 1, Indians and Chinese nationals will enjoy visa-free entry to Malaysia for up to 30 days, subject to security screening. This move is expected to bolster tourism in Malaysia, potentially aiding economic growth.

Google Deleting Inactive Accounts: Google will delete inactive accounts across all its products and services if they remain unused for two years. This change, effective from December 1, applies to accounts that have not been signed into or used for a two-year period.

Revised IPO Listing Timeline: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reduced the timeline for IPO listing from T+6 days to T+3 days. This alteration halves the time for shares to be listed on stock exchanges after the IPO closure. While initially voluntary from September 1, the new timeline becomes mandatory for all issues launched after December 1.

