New Delhi ‘train counting’ scam: 2 arrested for running railway employment scam, duping people of Rs 2 crore

A train counting employment scam was being run from New Delhi Railway Station

The two people were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly being part of a gang that ran a ‘train counting’ employment scam, duping around 28 people of their money in Tamil Nadu on the pretext of providing them a job in Delhi.

The two accused persons have been identified as Sivaraman V, a resident of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, and Vikas Rana, a resident of Govindpuri. Officials said that they lured people from Tamil Nadu to Delhi, promising them jobs on the New Delhi Railway Station counting trains, as per The Indian Express.

The 28 people who were recruited in the employment scam were made to stand at different platforms of the New Delhi Railway Station for eight hours a day for a month counting the arrival and departure of trains, the Delhi Police said as per Indian Express reports.

Accused Rana used to work at the National Museum of Natural History as an educational assistant, and had quit his job recently, while Sivaraman had been working as a freelancer. They were both arrested by the Delhi Police, one from the government servant quarter and one from Darjeeling.

The victims who were recruited under the train counting employment scam were made to pay money ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 24 lakh to the accused in order to get a job, and were told that they were being trained for the position of travel ticket examiner (TTE), traffic assistant and clerk positions.

