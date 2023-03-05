Search icon
NDPP-BJP alliance poised to form opposition-less government in Nagaland

While the NDPP-BJP is yet to stake a claim for government formation, they have received unconditional support from almost all other political parties to continue their second innings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 10:29 PM IST

Neiphiu Rio, poised for a fifth term as Nagaland CM | File Photo

Kohima: Despite having one of the highest number of political parties, the new Nagaland government is heading towards an opposition-less government with almost all parties extending unconditional support to the NDPP-BJP alliance which won the polls held last month.

In the state Assembly elections, for which results were declared on March 2, the pre-poll alliance partners “NDPP-BJP” won 25 and 12 seats respectively, totaling 37 in the 60-member House.

Other political parties, including NCP have won 7 seats, NPP - 5, LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People's Front (NPF) & RPI (Athawale) - 2 each, JD(U) - 1 and Independents - 4.

This is the first time that Nagaland is witnessing the victory of so many political parties in the state Assembly elections. LJP(RV) and RPI (Athawale) are newbies in the State politics.

While the NDPP-BJP is yet to stake a claim for government formation, they have received unconditional support from other political parties to continue their second innings.

LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale), JD(U) have already submitted letters of support to the alliance partners, sources said.

NCP, which is the third single largest party, submitted a letter extending ‘unconditional' support on Saturday to the Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP, newly elected NCP MLA Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe told PTI on Sunday.

Similarly, NPF general secretary Achumbemo Kikon, who is also one of the newly elected MLA, said that though a final decision has not been taken, the party, which has two members, is "likely to extend support to the government".

With all the political parties supporting the winning NDPP-BJP alliance, Nagaland will have another all-party government.

In the past, in 2015 and 2021 opposition-less governments were formed during the ongoing term of a government, but this would be the first ever Assembly which is set to be an opposition-less one even before the House has been sworn in.

