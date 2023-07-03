Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

NCP split: Supriya Sule's surprise remark on 'brother' Ajit Pawar amid rebellion, asserts 'can never have...'

Addressing a press conference late at night in Mumbai, Supriya Sule said her father and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's stature will rise further. "Our credibility will only rise after this," she said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

NCP split: Supriya Sule's surprise remark on 'brother' Ajit Pawar amid rebellion, asserts 'can never have...'
Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar

Hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, the party's working president and his cousin Supriya Sule on Sunday said the developments in the party will not impact the Opposition's unity.

Addressing a press conference late at night in Mumbai, Supriya Sule said her father and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's stature will rise further. "Our credibility will only rise after this," she said. 

She also said that Ajit Pawar may have different views, but she can never fight with her elder brother and that she will always love him as a sister. Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister, while eight other party leaders were inducted as ministers. 

READ | ICC World Cup 2023: PCB writes to Pakistan PM for official clearance to travel to India, claims report

Sule, whose elevation as party working president last month is said to have triggered Ajit Pawar's revolt, said since 2019 when he first joined the short-lived government led by Devendra Fadnavis to 2023, she has matured a lot with the responsibility of the party. She said she will not mix personal and professional relationships. 

"I can never have a fight with my brother," she said. "I am boring, steady, and not impulsive...Emotional relationships and professional work are two different things. I will never mix the two," she said. 

To a question on how her day was given the hectic political developments, Sule said it was a challenging day like many other days. To a question on what transpired at the meeting at 'Devgiri', Ajit Pawar's official residence in Mumbai in the morning, Sule said what was discussed between her and her brother will remain between them only. 

READ | President Xi Jinping to participate in SCO's virtual summit hosted by India, confirms Chinese Foreign Ministry

The Baramati MP said the party will work with renewed vigour for strengthening the organisation and for the welfare of the state and the country. 

Nationalist Congress Party's senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. Sule said Ajit Pawar may have different views. "We both are mature enough to compartmentalise our lives on personal and professional fronts," she said. 

"Nobody knows how many MLAs are with Ajit Pawar," Sule said. When asked if she was talking to any of them, she said, "I talk to them every time. Every MLA of NCP is precious. We have love, affection, and respect. We have lived as a family," she said.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCP chief Sharad Pawar breaks silence after nephew Ajit joins hand with Eknath Shinde govt
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.