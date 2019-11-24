NCP questions presence of cops in civil clothes at Mumbai hotel where its MLA are lodged, decides to shift them

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday questioned the presence of two police officials in civic clothes at a Mumbai suburban hotel, where party MLAs are put up amid political uncertainty in Maharashtra.

A video of two police officials being 'questioned' by NCP leader Jitendra Ahwad is being shared on social media. Awhad and workers confronted the cops and asked them about their business in hotel Renaissance.

The NCP MLAs were lodged at the hotel in Powai after party leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister along with Devendra Fadnavis who was sworn in as chief minister in an early morning ceremony.

Breaking | Policemen caught snooping on NCP MLA's in Hotel Renesaince. MLA Jitendra Awhad questions thier credentials.#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/KvhLWxMgOq — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) November 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the NCP is moving its MLAs to Hotel Hyatt in the city from Hotel Renaissance. While the party did not officially reveal the reason behind it, ANI reported that it was being done "due to security reasons."

In the video going viral on social media, Awhad was seen asking policemen the reason behind their presence at the hotel. They replied that they were just "sitting there".

Awhad also asked for the identity card of the official.

"Such a high-ranking officer is sitting here for no reason? Do you think we are fools?" Ahwad said.

As Sena, NCP and Congress were gearing to form a coalition government, people woke up surprised on Saturday with news of swearing-in of Fadnavis as CM and Ajit Pawar as deputy CM.

In a sudden turn of events, Ajit Pawar extended support to the BJP in Maharashtra and took oath as deputy chief minister early morning on Saturday. While the NCP claimed that Pawar acted on his own and had the support of only a handful of MLAs who had been tricked into attending the swearing-in ceremony the deputy CM said he was representing his party.

In the recently held assembly election, BJP had won 105 seats, Shiv Sena grabbed 56, NCP won 54 and Congress got 44.