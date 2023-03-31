Search icon
Navjot Singh Sidhu to be released from Patiala jail on April 1

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case since last May.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to be released from the Patiala jail on Saturday, April 1. Concerned authorities have informed that Sidhu, who was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case, will be released tomorrow, his counsel HPS Varma said on Friday. A tweet from the Congress leader’s handle also informed about the release. 

 

 

59-year-old Sidhu is serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case. He was jailed on May 20, 2022 after the former Punjab Congress chief surrendered before a court in Patiala. He had been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court. 

In its order, the apex court had said that any sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. In the 1988 road rage incident, a 65-year-old man named Gurnam Singh had lost his life. 

As per Punjab Prison rules, convicts with good behaviour are entitled for general remission.

 

