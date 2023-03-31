Navjot Singh Sidhu to be released from Patiala jail on April 1

Navjot Singh Sidhu | File Photo

Politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to be released from the Patiala jail on Saturday, April 1. Concerned authorities have informed that Sidhu, who was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case, will be released tomorrow, his counsel HPS Varma said on Friday. A tweet from the Congress leader’s handle also informed about the release.

This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow.



(As informed by the concerned authorities). March 31, 2023

59-year-old Sidhu is serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case. He was jailed on May 20, 2022 after the former Punjab Congress chief surrendered before a court in Patiala. He had been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

In its order, the apex court had said that any sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. In the 1988 road rage incident, a 65-year-old man named Gurnam Singh had lost his life.

As per Punjab Prison rules, convicts with good behaviour are entitled for general remission.