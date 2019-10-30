Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts Pakistan's invitation to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony on November 9

Pakistan on decided to extend an invitation to Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, sources corresponding to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf told news agencies on Wednesday. Sidhu has accepted the invitation, sources added.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan had a telephonic conversation with Navjot Singh Sidhu on the direction of Imran Khan and invited the Congress MLA to Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony on November 9. According to sources, Sidhu has accepted the invitation.

Earlier on Tuesday, = who will be visiting the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor was finalised. India shared the list of 575 pilgrims, which includes several prominent leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other MPs and MLAs of Punjab. A Congress delegation will also be visiting, consisting of leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Randeep Surjewala. However, Sidhu's name was not mentioned earlier. Now, Pakistan has decided to extend the invitation to him as well.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed the agreement connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. With the signing of this agreement, a formal framework was laid down for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Indian side of the corridor on November 8, Pakistan will officially open the corridor from its side a day after, ahead of the 550th Birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak which starts on November 11.

Both sides had agreed last year to open the corridor to the Kartarpur corridor located in Pakistan, just a few kilometres from the International border, on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Kartarpur Gurudwara has a huge significance in Sikhism since Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent the last 18 years of his life in the area where the Gurudwara stands now.