Nationwide 'Chakka Jam' today: Five things to know before you step out

Farmers protesting against the government's farm laws have called a three-hour-long 'chakka jam' and will block the national and state highways across the country from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday. The move is in response to the government's handling of the prolonged agitation, the farm laws, internet ban in areas near agitation sites, budgetary allocation and other issues.

After the Republic Day tractor rally, which saw chaotic scenes as groups of protesters clashed with the police and engaged in violence, this is the first big event being organised by the farmers.

Five things to know about Saturday's 'Chakka Jam'

-- The 'Chakka Jam' on February 6 to last from 12 noon to 3 pm and all national & state highways across the country will be blocked. Emergency and essential services, like ambulance and school bus, will not be stopped. Farmers will provide food and water to the people who will be stuck due.

-- There will be no Chakka Jaam in Delhi-NCR. All roads leading inside Delhi to remain open except the ones where farmers' protest are already going on.

-- Chakka jam will remain completely peaceful and non-violent. During this time the protesters will not get involved in a confrontation with any officers, employees or common citizens.

-- As a precautionary measure, Delhi Police have intensified security arrangements with a special focus on bordering areas where the protesting farmers are sitting.

-- Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to be prepared to shut down a dozen metro stations, if the need arises, within short notice.

These metro stations may be closed

The Delhi Police has said that given the circumstances of law and order and to control the crowd, the metro staff should be ready.

The 12 metro stations are -- Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, RK Ashram, Supreme Court, Khan Market and Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express Line). All these metro stations fall within the New Delhi area.