Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

WWE Survivor series 2023: Free live streaming, when and where to watch wrestling battles

National Herald case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 751.9 crore belonging to AJL, Young Indian

What is IAS Tina Dabi's salary? Know perks, facilities which IAS officers get

'One of the biggest coups in history': Anupam Mittal after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hires Sam Altman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR news: Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

WWE Survivor series 2023: Free live streaming, when and where to watch wrestling battles

What is IAS Tina Dabi's salary? Know perks, facilities which IAS officers get

7 perfect captions for your instagram travel posts

Top 5 famous and successful mine rescue operations in history

8 Bollywood actors who underwent drastic physical transformation for movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan gives glimpse of first song Lutt Putt Gaya, his chemistry with Taapsee Pannu wins the internet

Shahid Kapoor falls while performing on stage at 54th IFFI, video goes viral

'How can you...': Karthik Subbaraj slams reporter calling Jigarthanda DoubleX actress Nimisha Sajayan ‘not beautiful’

HomeIndia

India

National Herald case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 751.9 crore belonging to AJL, Young Indian

The central agency said that the investigation revealed that AJL is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 751.9 crore belonging to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), Young Indian as part of its money laundering probe into the National Herald case. The central agency said that the investigation revealed that AJL is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties.

"Investigation revealed that M/s. Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties spread across many cities of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to the tune of Rs. 661.69 Crore and M/s. Young Indian (YI) is in possession of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 90.21 Crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL," it tweeted on Tuesday.

The provisional attachment order came as the elections in five states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are in progress and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on December 3.

The Congress called the agency action as "petty vendetta tactics" and dubbed the ED a "coalition partner" of the BJP which, it claimed, is staring at a certain defeat in the assembly polls. The federal probe agency alleged in a statement that in this case the shareholders and donors of the Congress were "cheated" by the office-bearers of AJL and the party.

The National Herald is published by AJL and owned by Young Indian Private Limited. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are majority shareholders of Young Indian with 38 per cent shares held by each one of them.

In the statement, the ED said it has issued an order to provisionally attach properties worth Rs 751.9 crore in the money laundering case being investigated under the PMLA. Under the law, such a provisional order has to be approved by the Adjudicating Authority of PMLA in a time period of six months following which the ED can take possession of the attached properties.

"Investigation revealed that Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties spread across many cities of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to the tune of Rs. 661.69 crore and Young Indian (YI) is in possession of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 90.21 crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL," it said.

National Herald's immovable assets include office premises at ITO in Delhi and one near Kaiserbagh in Lucknow. The Gandhis, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Pawan Bansal, D K Shivakumar (Karnataka deputy chief minister) and his MP brother D K Suresh were questioned and their statements were recorded by the agency in connection with the case last year.

According to sources, they may be called again for questioning before the ED files a charge sheet in the case. The money laundering case stems from a court order -- Metropolitan Magistrate of Delhi -- that took cognisance of a private complaint against alleged irregularities in the National Herald's affairs on June 26, 2014.

The court had held that seven accused persons and entities, including Young Indian, "prima facie" committed offences of criminal breach of trust under various sections of the IPC, including cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, dishonest misappropriation of property and criminal conspiracy, the ED said.

"The accused persons hatched a criminal conspiracy to acquire properties worth hundreds of crores of AJL through a special purpose vehicle-- Young Indian. AJL was given land on concessional rates in various cities of India for the purpose of publishing newspapers," the agency said.

READ | 'Funds allocated for ads will be...': SC pulls up Delhi govt over Delhi-Meerut RRTS project

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida: Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Sector 74, video surfaces

What is IAS Tina Dabi's salary? Know perks, facilities which IAS officers get

Delhi-NCR news: Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

India's most expensive party, guests of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani arrived in private jets, the party costs...

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's passionate reactions to Bumrah, Shami's wickets in World Cup final floor fans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE