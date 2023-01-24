National Girl Child Day 2023: Know history, significance of this day

Today is National Girl Child Day, which is observed annually on January 24 to draw attention to the gender inequality that girls experience. The goal of National Girl Child Day is to remove the obstacles that women and girls face in their pursuit of an education, a healthy lifestyle, a job, and other facets of life. From 4:00 PM, the Ministry of Education will host a celebration with the theme "Self Defence Training for Girls."

National Girl Child Day: History

The Ministry of Women and Child Development established National Girl Child Day in 2008. To raise awareness of the discrimination that girls experience on a daily basis in our society, National Girl Child Day is observed. In India, girls are frequently denied the opportunity to attain education and are required to help out around the house starting at a very young age.

This event aims to overcome that limited perspective on girls. The government also wants to emphasise the value of equality and respect for every girl child throughout this day. The government runs educational initiatives to spread this message on National Girl Child Day each year.

READ | 74th Republic Day: Know interesting facts about national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'

National Girl Child Day: Significance

National Girl Child Day is significant because it primarily aims to change how society perceives girls, lower female feticide, and raise awareness of the declining sex ratio. This day aims to alter people's perceptions of girls so that they can value and respect them. To fulfil the goals of National Girl Child Day, the government has actually taken a number of actions.

The empowerment of girls is greatly enhanced by programmes like Save the Girl Child, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, CBSE Udaan Scheme, Free or Subsidized Education for Girl Children, and Reservations for Women in Colleges and Universities.