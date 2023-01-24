74th Republic Day: Know interesting facts about national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'

India's 74th Republic Day celebrations have already gotten off to a ferocious start filled with pride in the country. India's adoption of its constitution on January 26 makes it one of its honoured dates. On the Kartavya Path, New Delhi, there will be a large celebration.

For the celebration this year, a number of new events are scheduled. In New Delhi, spectacular military and cultural pageants are held every year. Months of planning go into putting on a spectacular performance. The National Anthem of India was adopted on January 24, 1950, making today remarkable for a reason.

Here are some interesting facts about the National Anthem.

'Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata' was the name of the song's original Bengali composition by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The entire song has five stanzas and was originally written in Bengali. Margaret, the wife of Besant Theosophical College's former president and poet James H. Cousins, created the musical notations for the English translation of our national anthem.

At the Calcutta meeting of the Indian National Congress in December 1911, the national anthem of India is said to have been performed for the first time.

During the German-Indian Society meeting on September 11, 1942, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose referred to it for the first time as the "national anthem." But in 1950, it was formally adopted as the national anthem.

There is also a Hindi-Urdu translation, titled "Subh Sukh Chain," by Captain Abid Hasan Safrani.

It's interesting to note that Rabindranath Tagore also composed the national anthem of Bangladesh.

