National Girl Child Day 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, greeting and quotes to share with your friends and family

Every year on January 24, 'National Girl Child Day' is celebrated in the country. This day was started in the year 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Many such programs are organized across the country. Celebrating this day was started with the aim of bringing equality in society towards girls.

The main purpose of this day is to raise awareness among the people about the rights of the girl child. This is a commendable initiative to promote their health, education, nutrition and their rights.

On this special day of National Girl Child Day, you can share wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes with each other.

National Girl Child Day: Messages and Wishes

1. There is no better feeling than watching your baby girl break into laughter. Happy National Girl Child Day!

2. National Day of the Girl's Child reminds us that it is our responsibility to give them the importance they deserve and work together for their happier lives.

3. On the auspicious occasion of National Girl Child Day, let us promise ourselves to always work towards the safety and development of girl children.

4. Educating one girl child means educating an entire family, never underestimate a girl. Happy National Girl Child Day!

5. Sending warm wishes to all the young girls on this occasion of National Girl Child Day. Happy Girl Child Day to all our beautiful girls out there.

6. Let us come forward to commit ourselves to the issues of the girl children. Happy National Girl Child Day.

7. The world will be a better place if we equally push our girls just like we do our boys. Happy National Girl Child Day.

8. She can make hearts melt and she can also rule the world. Save Girl Child!

9. Little Girls With Dreams Become Strong Women With Vision. Happy National Girl Child Day.

10. Let’s come forward and support the education of girl children in our country. Their rights matter.

National Girl Child Day: Quotes

1. "We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave – to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential." – Malala Yousafzai

2. "Who runs the world? Girls." – Beyonce

3. "Though she is but little, she is fierce” - William Shakespeare

4. “To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.” – Hillary Clinton

5. “To save a girl is to save generations”- Gordon B. Hinckley

6. “Smiling face of every little girl is the signature of God’s presence.” - Amit Ray

7. If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher

8. “Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” - Bethany Hamilton

9. “It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision. May we empower each other to carry out such vision.”- Meghan Markle

10. “The girl child has by far left behind the boy child because the girl child is aggressive, very aggressive” - Victor Manan Nyambala