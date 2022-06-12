Narrow escape for driver as BMW car catches fire on Lucknow-Varanasi highway after servicing

BMW car (Representational photo)

In a shocking incident, a BMW car caught fire as it was moving on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway near Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district. The driver had to jump out of the burning car to save himself.

The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Saturday. Fire tenders were called to douse the fire.

Mohammad Irfan, the car driver, told the news agency PTI that he had come to Lucknow on Saturday morning to service his car and was returning to Varanasi, when suddenly the car's engine got jammed and smoke started coming out of it. It suddenly caught fire.

Luckily, he came out of the car in time.

With inputs from PTI