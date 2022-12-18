Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping's concerns over nuclear weapons impacted Russia in Ukraine: US

The United States had praised Modi's stand and welcomed his comments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's concerns over the prospects of the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine impacted Russia, CIA chief William Burns has said. The United States had warned that Russia was planning to use nuclear warheads against Kyiv as its conventional military campaign faltered in the face of renewed Ukrainian onslaught. The Vladimir Putin-led country denied the charge.

"I think it has also been very useful that Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in India have also raised their concerns about the use of nuclear weapons as well. I think that's also having an impact on the Russians," Burns said during an interview with PBS.

The United States' warning that Russia had been preparing for an attack against Ukraine proved to be true, last year.

Russia had anticipated that Kyiv would surrender in the initial few days of a coordinated attack that started with a quick invasion. However, Ukraine displayed resolve and stopped the Russian juggernaut in its tracks as both sides reached a stalemate on several key places. Supplied by western countries, Ukraine has been keeping the Russians at bay. Earlier this year, they counterattacked several Russian positions and pushed them back.

Burns said Russia now doesn't plan to use tactical weapons in Ukraine and that Putin only wanted to intimidate the country.

Earlier this year, Putin told a meeting of Russia's Human Rights Council that Moscow will fight Ukraine by all means at their disposal.

"With regard to the protracted nature of the special military operation and its results, of course, it's going to take a while, perhaps," he said, according to a report in CNN.

PM Modi has been calling for a cessation of violence in Ukraine. However, India has maintained neutrality unlike many European nations.

Earlier this year, during the SCO summit in Samarkand, Modi told Putin that today's era isn't the era of war.

