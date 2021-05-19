Narada sting case: Calcutta HC defers hearing, TMC leaders to stay in jail

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court adjourned the hearing in the Narada Sting Case case for Thursday. In this case, two ministers of West Bengal, an MLA and the former Mayor of Kolkata have been arrested by the Central Investigation Agency (CBI).

Due to the adjournment of the hearing, all of them will remain in judicial custody and spend the night in jail.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee will hear on Thursday CBI's plea to transfer the hearing to another state as well as the petition of the four leaders to withdraw the High Court's adjournment on bail granted by a CBI court on Monday. It may be noted that the lower court had granted bail to the four leaders arrested by the CBI in the Narada Sting case, but the High Court had stayed the order on Monday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and MP Kalyan Banerjee were made parties in the petition submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking transfer of the Narada bribe case to any other state.

The probe agency accused the trio of misconduct and creating an obstruction in the investigation. A division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal fixed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

In the petition, the CBI prayed for the transfer of the case raising concerns about the possibility of carrying out an investigation peacefully in the state.

What is the Narada Sting operation?

Narada sting tape surfaced in 2016 before the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. The videos were carried out by the CEO of Narada News Portal, Matthew Samuel, which created a stir in Bengal politics by releasing a sting video. However, the TMC won the election with a two-thirds majority. In the video, the ministers were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favors.

The matter reached the Calcutta High Court. In March 2017, the court ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation. The CBI and ED had initiated an investigation into the matter.