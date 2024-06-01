Coimbatore Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Live: DMK takes lead, setback for BJP's Annamalai

DMK had announced the candidacy of Ganapathy P. Rajkumar for Coimbatore. Whereas from the BJP, its state chief K Annamalai has been fielded. The AIADMK has fielded Singai G. Ramachandran, while Kalamani Jeganathan from NTK will also contest for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

The parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats are scheduled to be contested in a single phase on April 19 (Friday).

Coimbatore, located in the western part of Tamil Nadu is part of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. It is the second-largest city in Tamil Nadu and has approximately 30.81 lakh voters, according to the electoral roll.

As per Axis My India exit poll forecasted a win for the opposition-led INDIA bloc with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate P Ganapaty Rajkumar securing the Coimbatore Lok Sabha polls with a comfortable margin. Meanwhile, Annamalai rejected the prediction and expressed confidence of winning the seat.