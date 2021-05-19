Mamata Banerjee made a party in transfer of Narada case outside West Bengal

The problems of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to increase in the Narada String Operation, as she, along with Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and MP Kalyan Banerjee have been made parties in the petition submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking transfer of the Narada bribe case to any other state.

The probe agency accused the trio of misconduct and creating an obstruction in the investigation. A division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal fixed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

In the petition, the CBI prayed for the transfer of the case raising concerns about the possibility of carrying out an investigation peacefully in the state.

On Monday, it became obvious that the CBI would appeal for a transfer of case after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in his submission before the division bench of Acting chief justice Rajesh Bindal said, "The CBI office from where the accused were to be taken to the court was gheraoed by the political supporters of the persons in custody. The crowd was 2,000 to 3,000. Stone pelting was resorted to. Some of the supporters even entered the office of CBI and manhandled the staff present there. Not only this, the Chief Minister of the State Smt. Mamata Banerjee also came at the spot at 10.50 hours and sat on Dharna there. The matter did not end here. The Law Minister of the state went to the court where the accused were to be presented along with a crowd of 2,000 to 3,000 supporters and remained in court throughout the day. This was the ground reality under which CBI was to function and the Court below was to hear the arguments and pass the order. It is a case in which there is total failure of rule of law. Justice is not only to be done but seen to have been done."

Now, Mamata will have to respond either herself or through her lawyer in the case. The bench will also hear the review petitions by ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee for recall of its order staying the bail granted by a CBI court in connection with their arrest in the case, on Monday.

Notably, the CBI arrested the former leader of the party along with two Trinamool Congress ministers and an MLA on Monday. In protest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna in the CBI office for six hours, while her supporters surrounded the campus. Violent demonstrations took place in many places of the state against the action of the central agency.

The CBI special court later granted bail to TMC leader Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra, former TMC leader and former Kolkata Mayor Sowan Chatterjee, but the Calcutta High Court soon stayed the bail order of the lower court.

(With IANS inputs)