Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura election result 2023 on March 2: Recap of exit polls, who is likely to win

Assembly Election results 2023: The counting of votes in three northeastern states – Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland – is set to commence on the morning of March 2, after which the results for the assembly elections will be announced.

The counting of votes in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura are to commence at 8 am tomorrow morning, with the results expected to be out later in the day. Tight security ensues in all three states, with hundreds of candidates currently in the fray.

Ahead of the counting of votes in all three states, have a recap of the exit polls for Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland and check the predictions of who is expected to win. According to the exit polls conducted by Zee News, here is the seat share of all the parties.

Meghalaya

Predicted seat share for Meghalaya (total seats: 60)

NPP: 21-26

TMC: 8-13

BJP: 6-11

Congress: 3-6

Others: 10-19

Predicted vote share for Meghalaya (total seats: 60)

NPP: 27%

TMC: 19%

BJP: 18%

Congress: 7%

Others: 29%

Nagaland

Predicted seat share for Nagaland (total seats: 60)

BJP+NDPP: 35-43

NPF: 2-5

NPP: 0-1

Congress: 1-3

Others: 6-11

Predicted vote share for Nagaland

BJP+NDPP: 67%

NPF:8%

NPP: 3%

Congress: 4%

Tripura

Predicted seat share for Tripura (total seats: 60)

BJP+: 29-36

CPM+: 13-21

TIPRA: 11-16

Others: 0-3

Predicted vote share for Tripura

BJP+: 44%

CPM+: 44%

TIPRA: 11%

Others: 1%

According to the Zee News exit polls for the northeast assembly elections 2023, the NPP is expected to retain power in Meghalaya, and the BJP alliance is expected to retain power in Nagaland and is also expected to make the government in Tripura.

The counting of the votes for all three states is set to commence at 8 am on March 2 amid tight security, while the voting in the states took place between February 16 and February 27. It is expected that the results of the polls will be declared by tomorrow evening.

