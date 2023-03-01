Northeast elections 2023: When, where to track Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura election results live

After the ballots for the Northeast assembly elections 2023 were cast earlier this month, and the counting of the votes for the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura elections is set to take place tomorrow, March 2, with the results expected to be announced on the same day.

The election results 2023 of the Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura polls 2023 will be announced on Thursday, March 2. The counting of the votes is set to commence from 8 am in all the states, and the frontrunners in the elections will be made clear by the evening.

A total of 180 assembly constituencies across the three states in the northeast voted on 16 February and on 28 February and the result for the same will be declared tomorrow. Those who wish to track the results will be able to do so through the DNA English website, dnaindia.com.

Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura elections 2023: When and where to watch

The election results for the Tripura, Nagaland and Tripura assembly elections 2023 will most likely be declared on March 2, after the counting of the votes tomorrow. The counting of the votes is set to begin at 8 am tomorrow.

Those who wish to track the Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura election results 2023 can do so on the official website of DNA English, dnaindia.com, where the live vote count and seat details will be updated. Further, one can also check the live results on Zee News TV channel.

Northeast election results 2023: Exit polls

According to the Zee Matrize exit polls for the northeast elections 2023, the Tripura elections will be a clean sweep by the BJP alliance, which is expected to win over 29 seats for this election. Further, the NPP alliance is expected to lead the polls in Meghalaya with around 25 seats.

In the Nagaland elections 2023, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is expected retain its power in the state with over 30 seats.

