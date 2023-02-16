Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Congress, BJP get EC notices for poll day tweets

Tripura saw 70 percent voter turnout till 3 pm on Thursday in the state Assembly polls amid heavy security and sporadic incidents of violence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Congress, BJP get EC notices for poll day tweets
Voters wait in the queue to cast their votes for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023, at the polling booth, in Gomati on Thursday | Photo: ANI

Tripura Assembly Elections latest news: The Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura on Thursday issued notices to the state units of the Congress and the BJP as well as BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia for seeking votes on Twitter when polling is underway in the northeastern state.

The Election Commission said the tweets are violative of election law as they were made in the 48 hour "silence period" which began on Tuesday evening. Voting for the 60-member Assembly in the state began at 7 am on Thursday. They have been given an opportunity "to take corrective action at the earliest". They have also been asked to explain their stands for the violation by 5 pm on Friday.

In its notice to Saikia, the Tripura CEO said, " ... An appeal for vote in favour of BJP has been tweeted from your handle at 0950 hours on 16.02.2023. The tweet is in the form of a photo containing the following message: "Unnato Tripura Sreshtho Tripura Vote for BJP."

It said the tweet violates section 126 (l)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibits display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus in polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area.

An identical notice to the Tripura BJP said an appeal for vote in favour of BJP was tweeted from BJP handle at 8 am on Thursday. "The tweet followed by a video clip is as under: For a safe and brighter future, vote for BJP", it said.

The notice to the Tripura Congress noted that an appeal for votes in favour of INC (Indian National Congress) was tweeted from Tripura Congress' handle at 11.42 am on Thursday. "The tweet is as under: People of Tripura spontaneously casting vote for Congress. This time Congress will come," the notice said.

READ | NEET PG 2023: Telangana HC rejects exam postponement plea, students reach Supreme Court

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.