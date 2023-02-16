NEET PG 2023: Telangana HC rejects exam postponement plea, students reach Supreme Court

NEET PG 2023 Postponement | Photo: PTI

The NEET PG 2023 exam will commence in just a month but candidates are demanding a postponement of the exam. The Telangana High Court on Wednesday declined to order the postponement of the exam while hearing two different petitions.

In a separate plea, the NEET PG 2023 aspirants have reached the Supreme Court for the postponement of the exam. Although there have been no confirmations regarding the hearing of the plea considering that only one month is left before the commencement of the NEET PG exam, it is highly likely that the plea will be heard at the earliest.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has been very active in the last few months urging the authorities to postpone the exam by May-June 2023. NEET PG aspirants have been demanding a postponement of the exam for a period of three months in view of the disturbances caused to the academic calendar and the graduate student for last few years.

Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 will be conducted as per the original schedule. He also clarified that postponing the medical entrance exam will continue to tamper with the schedule of coming batches.