Nagaland, Meghalaya elections 2023, assembly bypolls 2023: Voting commences, here’s all you need to know

The candidates of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and National People’s Party (NPP) currently remain in the fray as the voting has commenced for the Nagaland elections 2023 and Meghalaya elections 2023. Apart from this, assembly bypolls are also being conducted in four states – West Bengal, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Meghalaya recorded 12.06 percent voter turnout till 9 am in the ongoing polling for 59 assembly constituencies, the Election Commission informed on Monday. Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 17.17 percent was recorded in Nagaland till 9 am as the polling began amid tight security today.

Here is all you need to know about Meghalaya, Nagaland and bypoll elections 2023 –

There are as many as 13,00,000 eligible voters in Nagaland who are expected to cast their ballots today at the polling booths, deciding the electoral fate of 183 candidates in 59 out of 60 assembly seats. BJP is the current ruling party in Nagaland.

The voting in Meghalaya is also being held for 59 out of the total 60 assembly seats in the state today, with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) fighting to retain power in the state.

The voting for the Jharkhand Ramgarh bypolls also commenced today at 9 am, with the contest mainly being between Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the bypoll.

Bypolls are also being conducted in Tamil Nadu’s Erode East seat, with the elections essentially being seen as a tight race between Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan and AIADMK`s Thennarasu.

Voting for the bypolls in West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district began at 7 am on Monday, amid tight security. The bye-election to West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated after the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha in December 2022.

Bypolls are being held in the Lumla constituency in Arunachal Pradesh today, with a total of 9169 eligible voters in the area. BJP fielded Tsering Lhamu for the bypoll after the death of BJP leader Jambey Tashi left the seat empty.

(With inputs from agencies)

