Man man who founded 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, he is from...

Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Police recovers two pistols, 4 magazines, and bullets from...

Yash Chopra requested this actor to be part of Shah Rukh, Preity-starrer Veer-Zaara; he never worked with YRF again

Mysore Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet man who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC with AIR 38, resigned as IAS after 12 years, now he is...

Mysore Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the voting day for the Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency is on 26 April ( Phase 2 ).

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 04:16 PM IST

As the first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was conducted on Friday (April 19), the focus has now shifted to the second phase. The polls are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The results of the election will be announced on June 4. The parliamentary polls in Karnataka’s 28 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be contested in two phases on April 26 (second phase) and May 7 (third phase).

Mysore is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the voting day for the Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency is on 26 April ( Phase 2 ). Over the years, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Mysore Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is contesting from 25 of the 28 seats in Karnataka. Whereas Janata Dal (Secular) in alliance with BJP has fielded candidates in the remaining three seats (Mandya, Kolar, and Hassan). For Mysore, the BJP has denied ticket to incumbent MP Pratap Simha. Instead, BJP has fielded Yaduveer Wadiyar, the great-grandson of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, for the Mysore seat. Whereas, Congress has announced the candidacy of M. Lakshmana to contest from the constituency. 

Mysore Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 general elections, BJP’s Pratap Simha won the Mysore seat, securing 688974 votes. Whereas, C. H. Vijayashankar from the Congress was the runner-up who secured 550327 votes. 

Mysore Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pratap Simha emerged victorious in the Mysore constituency with 503908 votes, defeating Adagur H. Vishwanath who secured 472300 votes.

