Mussoorie sinking like Joshimath? Evidence of land subsidence in Uttarakhand city, roads show cracks

A photo showing cracks in the roads of Mussoorie sparked a wave of concern in Uttarakhand, with many thinking that the city is sinking just like Joshimath.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

Joshimath-like situation might take place in Mussoorie (Photo - PTI)

The city of Joshimath in Uttarakhand is reportedly sinking due to land subsidence and repeated construction activities, leading to many families being evacuated from the area. Now, scientists suspect that Mussoorie will also be undergoing a similar fate.

As per a photo clicked in Mussoorie after the Joshimath sinking crisis, the roads in the city are also showing cracks, leading to evidence of land subsidence. In view of the evidence, a team of scientists decided to visit Mussoorie to assess the situation.

After the photos of cracks on the road surfaces, geoscientists and members of the Geotechnical Land Survey Committee surveyed the Landour Bazaar and South Road areas of Mussoorie to investigate the land subsidence, as per IANS reports.

Based on this survey, this team of geoscientists will prepare a report within a week and submit it to the State Disaster Management Authority. Following this, a decision will be taken regarding the new construction activities in Mussoorie.

The team of geoscientists reached the Landour market on Thursday. They inspected the Landour hotel, road subsidence near a Jain temple, cracks appearing in buildings as well as South Road and Tehri Bypass Road area.

Mussoorie is a major tourist spot in Uttarakhand and sees a lot of footfall during the travel and holiday season. This and the construction work, in order to develop the city better, can be the reason behind the land subsidence and the sinking of the city.

If the report confirms that Mussoorie is sinking, then it is likely that the construction activities in the city will be stopped immediately and people living in prone areas will be evacuated and given temporary housing.

Joshimath, after the recent sinking crisis, has been deemed unsafe and all construction activities have stopped after the ground of the city sank several inches during the last few months. Families have been moved out of their homes, and the Centre and other concerned authorities are currently measuring the level of danger.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | DNA Special: What is happening in Joshimath? What is the action plan to resolve crisis?

