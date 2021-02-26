Mumbai's Arthur Road jail prepared to lodge fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi - details here

After a UK court ruling in favour of extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, Mumbai's Arthur Road jail has completed all its preparations and has kept a special cell ready to lodge him, an official said on Friday.

On Thursday, Nirav Modi lost his bid to avoid extradition from the UK to India, when district judge Samuel Goozee ruled in London that the jeweller has a case to answer before Indian courts.

Nirav Modi, wanted in India on charges of Rs 13,600-crore fraud and money laundering in Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case will soon be extradited to India from UK.

The jail official said that once Nirav Modi is brought to Mumbai, he will be kept in one of the three cells of barrack number 12, which is a high-security barrack.

These cells have been furbished for the likes of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, another millionaire fugitive. The third one is at present being used as a storeroom.

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi remains behind bars in a London prison since his arrest in March 2019. 49-year-old Nirav Modi has been repeatedly denied bail due to the seriousness of the allegations against him.

Preparations done by Mumbai's Arthur Road jail

The state government had submitted a letter of assurance to the Centre about the facilities to be provided inside the prison.

Jail authorities said that the 300-square feet cell has been made to provide it's inmate the facilities of a well-equipped apartment.

It has French windows for ensuring ventilation and outside view, a toilet and shower with round-the-clock water supply.

For a soothing effect, the walls of the cell have been painted white.

The prison department had also assured that Nirav Modi will be kept in a cell, where the number of detainees will be few.

If lodged in the barrack, Nirav Modi is likely to get three square meters of personal space.

There will be a cotton mat, pillow, bed sheet and blanket that will be provided to Nirav Modi.

Jail officials said each cell in barrack 12 has an attached toilet and an isolated courtyard for the inmates to stroll, keeping in mind the high threat to the occupants of the cells.

The prison department had also assured adequate light, ventilation and storage for personal belongings.

Ceiling fans are placed high on the ceiling to ensure inmates cannot reach it.

Besides, the cells are under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance with guards posted inside and outside the barrack.