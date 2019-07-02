Mumbai Rains: Two men die after car gets stuck in flooded underpass in Malad

At least 23 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai which has been brought to a standstill by incessant rain. While at least 21 people were killed in an incident of wall collapse in Pimpripada area of Malad east, two youth died after their car got stuck in a flooded underpass in Malad late Monday night.

Two youth - identified as Irfan and Gulshan - were travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio car when it got stuck in a flooded underpass. Locals said that there was over 10 feet of water on the road and without knowing the depth, they drove into it. However, when the car was submerged in the water they were unable to open the door or break the window.

As it was middle of the night and not a lot of people were out on the road due to rain, there was no one to see the car and attempt a rescue. People only realised at 4 am that a car was stuck under the water. Locals got them out and took them to the nearest hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Close to two dozen people were killed and over 80 injured in separate incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai on Tuesday following heavy downpour, with authorities declaring a public holiday in the city that was crawling due to waterlogging on roads and rail tracks.

NDRF officials said that around 2 am a compound wall in Pimpripada area of Malad east collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to the wall got trapped under the debris.

"Our team of National Disaster Response Force along with sniffer dog reached the site of the incident immediately after receiving the information. Besides, a team of fire brigade and local police also reached the spot and took control of the situation," a senior NDRF official said.

21 people were killed in the wall collapse incident.

Another official said, 34 people have been admitted to the Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital after a wall collapse in Malad area of Mumbai.

Another 51 were injured in a wall collapse in Kurar village, and they have been taken to Kandivali-based Shatabdi Hospital".

"In the wake of the extreme heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," a civic official said.

Heavy rains lashing Mumbai since Sunday have thrown rail, air and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights being cancelled.

Authorities have declared Tuesday as a public holiday in Mumbai as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains.

As rains continued to lash the city, water logging was reported at Airport Colony, Vakola Junction, Postal colony, near Chunabhatti Railway station and Vakola road, a BMC official said.

Altogether 54 flights were diverted and 52 cancelled at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to inclement weather.

A senior official of the Western Railway said its suburban services are running between Churchgate and Virar even if the frequency was less.

(With PTI inputs)