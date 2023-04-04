Mumbai-Pune Expressway: New lane connecting Khopoli and Kusgaon to cut travel time by almost 30 minutes

Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is building a new missing lane on the Mumbai-Pune motorway to cut travel time by 20 to 25 minutes.

This new route connects Khopoli and Kusgaon, and 65% of the work has already been finished.

The MSRDC projects that the new lane's construction will be finished by the end of December and that it will be ready for use in January 2024. Although the Mumbai-Pune expressway has made travel faster, accidents have also increased on it.

Due to this, the MSRDC made the decision to build a new missing lane between Khopoli and Kusgaon in order to reduce accidents and speed up traffic.

Work on the 19.80-kilometre new route got underway in February 2019. The MSRDC is optimistic that the new lane will speed up traffic between Mumbai and Pune while also ensuring commuters' safety.