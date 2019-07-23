Mumbai: Man found dead inside Oshiwara flat, unknown accused on the run

According to the Oshiwara police, the incident came into light at 9:30 pm. Ganji was residing with his father at flat number 311 of Narmada building located near Heera Panna Mall.

A 30-year-old man was found dead inside his residence at Jogeshwari area behind Oshiwara Police Station after he was allegedly shot by an unknown accused on Monday night. The deceased identified as Vicky Natti Ganji was found lying in a pool of blood inside his flat and after the incident was reported, he was immediately rushed to Cooper hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

"When we reached on the spot, the deceased was found lying on the floor in his 1 BHK flat and an injury mark of a bullet inside his ribs was clearly visible. Father of the deceased has claimed that someone from outside the apartment fired the bullet and fled away. However the claim needs to be verified and after ascertaining the details, we shall be able to confirm the facts" said a police officer.

As per police reports, Ganji was residing inside the flat along with his father after taking divorce from his wife a year ago. Sources also claim that he was jobless. The police also questioning his father to get the details of the incident.

"On Monday evening between 8 to 8.30 pm, a laundry person came to the flat to take clothes but no one opened the door. He then went downstairs where Ganji's father was out for a brisk walk. The duo went together to see what's wrong and after several attempts, the doors was broken and they saw Vicky's body in a pool of blood. We are examining the CCTV footages inside the building and near-by areas, also taking the statement of his father, the weapons used in the crime also not recovered from the spot," the officer added.

The police is so far in the process of registering the FIR against unknown accused.