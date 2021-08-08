Mumbai Latest News: Local trains to begin service for all Mumbaikars from August 15

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday (August 8) that Mumbai's lifeline, the local train will begin service from August 15. However, only those who are fully vaccinated or have completed 14 days from their second jab will be able to utilise the service.

In a televised address to media and the nation, Uddhav Thackeray said, "We are providing some relaxations now but if cases go up, we will have to resort to lockdown again. So I appeal to you to not invite another wave of Covid-19."

He further added, "Local trains in Mumbai will start from August 15 for those who have been vaccinated with both the shots. We will launch an app where people can update if they have taken both doses and when they took their second dose. People can take passes either from the app or from the offices."

Also read Mumbai Local Train news: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope gives BIG update

People eligible to travel in the local trains will be issued passes through an online portal. Those who do not have access to mobile phones or the internet, can go to the nearest local office and collect the pass physically.

"Gradually, as the number of passes issued increases, it will indicate that more people are getting vaccinated. Accordingly, we will start opening up everything," said Uddhav Thackeray on the unlock of local trains.