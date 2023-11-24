Headlines

Riots erupt in Dublin after children injured in knife attack

Mumbai Airport receives 'email threat' to blow up T2; demands USD 1 million in Bitcoin

Group ends up stranded in desert after taking Google Maps 'shortcut'

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: Drilling halted after technical snag in Auger drilling machine

Meet NEET UG topper Bora Varun, who also secured 2nd rank in AP EAMCET result

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not only Orry, but this internet sensation will also reportedly enter Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project achieves milestone: 100 km of viaduct, 250 km of pier construction completed

DNA TV Show: What are the challenges in rescue operation of 41 trapped workers under Uttarkashi tunnel?

Tax-free countries around the world

8 must-watch films on Napoleon Bonaparte

7 foods to make you look younger

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Jeet talks about taking Bengali cinema to pan-India level, what makes newcomers better than established stars

Not only Orry, but this internet sensation will also reportedly enter Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant

This actor sold insurance door-to-door, was rejected for looks, scary voice, became Bollywood's iconic villain, he is...

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai Airport receives 'email threat' to blow up T2; demands USD 1 million in Bitcoin

The sender of the email has demanded USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours to avert the blast.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Mumbai International Airport on Thursday received a "threat" email to blow up its Terminal 2, police said.

The sender of the email has demanded USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours to avert the blast.

"Sahar police have registered a case against an unknown person for sending the threat mail using the email id-quaidacasrol@gmail.com," Mumbai police said.

According to the police, the mail was sent to the feedback inbox of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at around 11 am on Thursday.

The threat mail read: "Subject: Blast. Text: This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 Hrs."

A case under the Indian Penal Code sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public or against the public tranquillity) has been registered against an unknown person.

Further investigation is underway.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fukrey 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Pulkit, Richa, Manjot, Varun, Pankaj Tripathi's comedy drama

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants trade 10 crore-signee Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals for this young batsman

Meet ex-cricketer who quit IPL dream to build Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid and Mira Kapoor

Know Disha Parmar's secrets to postpartum weight loss, fitness plan

Meet India's first woman Supreme Court Judge Fathima Beevi, who passed away at 96

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE