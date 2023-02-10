Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Know all about India's first under-sea tunnel, bids, amenities, stations, travel time

Representative Image

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is all set to be constructed at renewed pace after the Bombay High Court called it a project of “national importance and in the public interest".

The technical bids for the construction of a 21-kilometre tunnel, 7 kilometres of which will be under the sea, as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, popularly called the 'bullet train project, was opened on Thursday.

So far, two bids have been received from Afcons Infrastructure Limited and Larsen & Toubro Limited for the C-2 package between Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai and Shilphata in Thane district, a National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that after technical evaluation, financial bids will be opened.

READ | Space boost for India as ISRO successfully launches SSLV-D2 carrying 3 satellites from Sriharikota

NHSRCL, the company that is helming this project has also shared a few details about what the 7 kilometre undersea tunnel would entail.

The tunnel will be a single-tube twin-track structure having a diameter of 13.1 metres at depths ranging from 25-40 metres below the ground.

Of its 20.37 kilometre length, three tunnel boring machines (TBMs) will build 15.42 kilometres of the structure, while the remaining 4.96 kilometre stretch will see the work being done as per the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

"The tunnel will cross Thane creek and the survey work under the creek was done using the underwater static refraction technique and was successfully completed. The NHSRCL has showcased facade designs of Bandra Kurla Complex, Virar, Boisar, and Thane stations in Maharashtra," an official said.

READ | List of top 10 dividend paying stocks trading under Rs 100, from PNB Gilts, CESC to SAIL

Here are some amenities planned for the passengers

Dedicated skylight provisions made for natural lighting T

Security

Ticketing

Waiting areas

Business-class lounge

Nursery

Restrooms

Smoking rooms

Information kiosks and incidental retail

Public information and announcement system

CCTV surveillance.

There will be four stations in Maharashtra — Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, and Boisar — and eight in Gujarat — Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

The total length of the corridor is 508 km – 156 km in Maharashtra, four km in Dadra Nagar Haveli, and 384 km in Gujarat. The total time taken for the trip will be 2.58 hours.